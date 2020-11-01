The 6142 Shim Jim Tab Separator Tool from Polyvance helps the auto body technician easily disassemble the aggravating snap-in tabs that often hold trim such as grills and bezels to the bumper cover. Many times, a dozen or more of these tabs must be pried apart to separate the components. Inevitably, some of them pop back together as the others are being pried apart, leading to time-wasting struggles in separating the parts.

The Shim Jim’s pistol grip design helps the repair technician easily pry each tab apart with a twist of the wrist. The tip of the tool features three different working edges to match narrow, medium, and wide tabs. Most importantly, the Shim Jim kit comes with 25 specially shaped shims that will hold the snap-in tabs apart. The galvanized steel shims have a wedge shape to accommodate different tab widths and a turned down edge for easier handling. Once all the tabs have been pried apart and shimmed open, the parts will separate with minimal effort.

The Shim Jim kit is 100 percent designed and manufactured in the U.S. by Polyvance, the leader in plastic repair and refinishing products since 1981. The pry tool is made of heavy gauge steel with a precision-ground tip and powder coated to provide many years of service. As a bonus, the pry tool also features a bottle opener to help the repair technician celebrate a job well done.

