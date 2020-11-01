MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 1020Digital EditionOnline Edition

Keys to Streamlining Repair Processes

How to Build Homegrown Talent

Snap Shop: Prestigious Auto Body & Painting

The Return Re-evaluation

False Positives

Spread the Word

An Effective Social Media Policy

Improved Operations Might Be Hiding in Plain Sight

A Balancing Act

Feedback is a Gift

Tips For Controlling Phone Use on Your Shop Floor

Examining the Best Technician Setup

Running a Shop Tools Shop Floor Tools

6142 Shim Jim Tab Separator Tool

November 1, 2020
Sponsored Content
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS 6142 Shim Jam polyvance Separator Separator tool Shim Jim Tab Separator tool The Finder
Polyvance

The 6142 Shim Jim Tab Separator Tool from Polyvance helps the auto body technician easily disassemble the aggravating snap-in tabs that often hold trim such as grills and bezels to the bumper cover. Many times, a dozen or more of these tabs must be pried apart to separate the components. Inevitably, some of them pop back together as the others are being pried apart, leading to time-wasting struggles in separating the parts.

The Shim Jim’s pistol grip design helps the repair technician easily pry each tab apart with a twist of the wrist. The tip of the tool features three different working edges to match narrow, medium, and wide tabs. Most importantly, the Shim Jim kit comes with 25 specially shaped shims that will hold the snap-in tabs apart. The galvanized steel shims have a wedge shape to accommodate different tab widths and a turned down edge for easier handling. Once all the tabs have been pried apart and shimmed open, the parts will separate with minimal effort.

The Shim Jim kit is 100 percent designed and manufactured in the U.S. by Polyvance, the leader in plastic repair and refinishing products since 1981. The pry tool is made of heavy gauge steel with a precision-ground tip and powder coated to provide many years of service. As a bonus, the pry tool also features a bottle opener to help the repair technician celebrate a job well done.

For more information, visit polyvance.com.

The views and opinions expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect those of 10 Missions Media and its associated brands.

Recent Articles by Sponsored Content

Sponsored By
SATA

SATAjet X 5500

Sponsored By
PPG

Deltron V-Prime Surfacers

Sponsored By
Car-O-Liner

Car-O-Tronic Vision2 X3 Damage Analysis

Related Articles

A Game-Changing Measuring Tool

How It Works: Malco Products’ QHT1A Air-Hemming TurboX Tool for Quarter Panels

AudaExplore Feather, Prime and Block Labor Estimating Tool

You must login or register in order to post a comment.