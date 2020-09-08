Mobile Tech RX Launches New Scheduling Tool

Sept. 8, 2020—Mobile Tech RX has announced a new all-in-one scheduling tool designed to meet the changing needs of auto body shops.

Mobile Tech RX Scheduling will allow business owners to schedule appointments, start estimates, send appointment reminders to customers, assign employees to specific jobs, and manage their entire business calendar, according to a press release. The new feature will be available to all Mobile Tech RX users at no additional charge.

Eric Garves, CEO and co-founder of Mobile Tech RX, says in the release, "It doesn't matter whether you're a one person company or if you’ve got 100 people working for you. Using a calendar and scheduling is going to make you better. It’s going to make you more money. It’s going to make you more organized. It’s going to make you more reliable.”

Image: Mobile Tech RX