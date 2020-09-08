MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0920Digital EditionOnline Edition

Prioritizing Family Time

Visionaries and Integrators

Snap Shop: Prestigious Auto Body & Painting

Rise to the Top

The 2020 FenderBender Awards: Keith Myers

The Keys to Finding Time for Industry Education

Why Awards Matter

Doubling Down on Safety During the Pandemic

The Keys to Finding Time for Industry Education

The 2020 FenderBender Awards: Daniel Trapp

Hire the Best, Forget the Rest

The 2020 FenderBender Awards: Ron Zappetillo

News

Mobile Tech RX Launches New Scheduling Tool

September 8, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto bosy efficiency Mobile Tech RX organization repair shop scheduling
dfghjkl

Sept. 8, 2020—Mobile Tech RX has announced a new all-in-one scheduling tool designed to meet the changing needs of auto body shops. 

Mobile Tech RX Scheduling will allow business owners to schedule appointments, start estimates, send appointment reminders to customers, assign employees to specific jobs, and manage their entire business calendar, according to a press release. The new feature will be available to all Mobile Tech RX users at no additional charge. 

Eric Garves, CEO and co-founder of Mobile Tech RX, says in the release, "It doesn't matter whether you're a one person company or if you’ve got 100 people working for you. Using a calendar and scheduling is going to make you better. It’s going to make you more money. It’s going to make you more organized. It’s going to make you more reliable.”

 

Image: Mobile Tech RX

Related Articles

Mobile Tech RX Launches Detailing App

Mobile Tech RX Acquires Competing Dent Repair Software

J.D. Power: Demand for mobile, new laws create huge opportunities for automotive tech providers

You must login or register in order to post a comment.