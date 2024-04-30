ProColor Collision Continues Expansion in California

ProColor Collision continues its growth in California with its newest location in Baldwin Park, according to a news release.

ProColor Collision Baldwin Park is owned and operated by Ruben Jandres, who boasts over ten years of experience in the collision industry and nearly 20 years in the automotive industry.

Formerly known as CCLA Motors Inc. Collision Center, located at 14340 Arrow Hwy, this full-service collision repair facility performs quality repairs for commercial and personal vehicles in the greater Baldwin Park area.

Ruben’s skilled team, along with regular investments in leading-edge technology, including the Spanesi Touch 3-D measuring system and the latest Hunter HawkEye Elite alignment machine with ADAS calibration capabilities, position him to grow and strengthen his business.

“ProColor Collision is focused on helping entrepreneurs with a vision for growth realize their dreams,” said Jandres. “As an independent shop, it’s hard to learn and implement all that needs to be done in the front and back of the shop. As part of the ProColor Collision network, we gain more information, support, training, and access to resources than we could get on our own. Now that we’re a ProColor Collision shop, we have additional advantages to deliver quality results to our customers and help us grow.”

ProColor Collision Baldwin Park actively supports Operation Restoring Veteran Hope. They donate shop team time and a portion of the facility for veterans to store and work on vehicles, teaching them valuable skills and providing a positive focus.

“We are regularly contacted by independent body shop owners who want to learn more about what ProColor Collision can offer them,” said Scott Bridges, Senior Vice President of Fix Network USA, ProColor Collision. “Adding someone driven to grow their business and dedicated to supporting their community, like Ruben, is an easy and obvious decision. We welcome Ruben and his team to ProColor Collision and look forward to being part of his ongoing success.”