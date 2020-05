Equalizer Auto Glass Tools Creates Mantra for a "Clean Set"

May 4, 2020—Equalizer Auto Glass Tools has created a mantra, "No Hacks, Clean Sets," to celebrate auto glass professionals' commitment to perform afe removals and clean sets on every vehicle, according to an Equalizer press release.

The new tagline"No Hacks Clean Sets" adds to Equalizer’s slogans like "Auto Glass Tools Designed by Auto Glass Technicians",

and “The Right Tools at the Right Time”.

The slogan also aids in educating customers of why a "clean set" is crucial.