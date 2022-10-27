Simplify Diagnostic Scans

MENU

October 27, 2022
Diagnostic Image.png

With CCC® Diagnostics, shops configure their CCC ONE® software to inform users what type of scan should be performed at each stage of a vehicle’s repair. Repairers can more efficiently and consistently document OEM or aftermarket scans on preliminary estimates to reduce the need for time consuming supplements.

CCC Diagnostics settings can be based on shop procedures, OEM Certified Shop specifications or DRP guidelines, including costs and labor hours. CCC ONE will then prompt users to include the resulting scan line item on the estimate.

OEM or aftermarket scans performed with CCC Diagnostics Network partners will automatically place the scan report and invoice* into the corresponding workfile, providing important documentation of work performed for insurers.

CCC Diagnostics is seamlessly integrated into the CCC ONE interface to provide:

• Clarity – Estimates that better reflect the work being performed by including pre-repair, in-process, and postrepair diagnostic scans.

 • Consistency – Standardizing how scans appear on an estimate and are billed with uniform line items helps to normalize these operations. 

• Flexibility – Develop separate profiles to accommodate shop, DRP, or OEM guidelines to be applied to each repair as appropriate.

Diagnostic scans are becoming more and more common. Capture the right scan at each repair stage and provide the right documentation for your insurance partners with CCC Diagnostics.

* Invoice import requires CCC® Repair Workflow shop management.

Visit cccis.com/diagnostics to learn more.

