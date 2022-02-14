Advancing Collision Repair Tools

Pro Spot is kicking off 2022 with the launch of their new PBE Paint and Body Equipment (PBE) distribution program.

Pro Spot is well known for its top-of-the-line Spot Welders, Pulse Mig Welders, Riveting Tools and Dent Repair Products.





The PBE program is designed to give more access to several products that have been developed by Pro Spot. The program provides a complete collision repair offering- including MIG Welders, Plastic Welding Equipment, Glass Repair Kits, Glue Tab Dent Repair, assorted MIG Welding Wires and many more welding and general body shop tools.





The DE PRO Dust-Free Sanding System is a perfect example of one of the products that will be offered through this program.









This system works on low pressure, low flow, compressed air. With no electrical input, it can be used in the Paint Booth Prep area and is approved for use on all materials, including aluminum.





The system is exceptionally portable and comes with a DA and Block Sander, as well as an assortment of the new iGrit line of ceramic abrasives manufactured exclusively for Pro Spot.









Pro Spot will be working with existing distributors and adding in new PBE distributors who have a keen eye for bringing these products into the broader body shop market.





The emphasis for this new launch is to make these products readily accessible to more body shops through new distribution channels and via direct online sales.





2021 has seen a disruption of supply lines around the globe with so many businesses and individuals being severely affected. Most of these products are designed and manufactured in California. Therefore, supply lines are shorter and more reliable.





Body shops have seen a huge backlog on parts accessibility- resulting in a higher demand for repair, rather than replacement in order to get customers' cars back on the road in a timely and cost-effective manner.





This new program is a huge win-win for the collision repair industry. With better access to top-quality, American Made repair tools, auto body shops can successfully repair customers' cars back to their original condition in a more acceptable time frame.





Pro Spot has been a leader in developing tools and equipment for the collision repair industry for over 30 years. Starting off in a small shop in Escondido, CA in 1986, Pro Spot outgrew the 2,200 sq ft facility and moved to a new production and head office facility in Oceanside, CA in 2004.





Within a matter of just a few years, the company, once again needed more room to accommodate its growth and expansion. Pro Spot relocated from the Oceanside plant and moved to their Carlsbad location in 2012, where they are still headquartered.





This 60,000 square foot facility hosts a state-of-the-art production facility, engineering, research and development, customer service, sales and marketing, as well as a training center and a recently added TV studio to produce their virtual training seminars and webinars. In addition, Pro Spot also has regional training centers in Denver, CO, Nashville, TN and Tampa, Fl, as well as a fleet of service vans throughout the U.S. and Canada.





Pro Spot’s new PBE program will be led by Art Ewing. He has spent 15 years with Pro Spot as a distributor manager, Canadian Sales Manager, and Marketing Manager. He has also acted as a consultant for Pro Spot’s marketing team.





Pro Spot is presently conducting a beta rollout within a couple of key markets to verify that product selection, inventory, and logistics are in order.





Look for the full rollout coming in the spring of 2022.





For more information, please contact info@prospot.com

Follow Pro Spot on social media

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter





Visit www.prospot.com for more.