Report: Tesla Expected to Extend Furloughs

May 4, 2020—Tesla informed employees last week that furloughed workers could expect another week of unemployment, reported CNBC.

In Alameda County in Calif., home to Tesla’s Fremont car plant, Tesla has been forced to keep its facility operating at a “minimum basic” level since March 24.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Tesla has recently cut temp assignments, furloughed most employees, and slashed the salaries of those still working from home or deemed essential by 10 percent to 30 percent. In a memol that CNBC obtained, furloughed employees were told not to return “unless you are contacted by your manager.”