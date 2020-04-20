Expert: Don't Count Out Government Aid Programs Yet

April 20, 2020—Amid reports of stalled payments and depleted funding from the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loans, one expert says that shop owners should still keep their eye on the ball.

Stuart Sorkin, founder of business consulting firm The Business and Legal Advisors, told FenderBender that he expects more money to be approved for PPP. But make sure that any new wave of funding covers the necessary payroll periods.

"I think that shops should be prepared to send in a new application, once Congress appropriates additional funding for PPP Loans," he says. "However, depending on the amount of time that it takes to get additional funding, any additional funding may come with some differences regarding the dates for calculating payroll costs."

He also suggested that shops look into the Main Street Lending Program, a Federal Reserve utility that has been bolstered in response to coronavirus. Banks will make loans to eligible small and medium-sized businesses and the Fed will then purchase 95% of the loan via a special-purpose vehicle, reported Reuters.

"The new Main Street loan program allows for loans up to $25 million for a four-year term and an adjustable interest rate, which will range from 2.6 percent to 4.6 percent," Sorkin says.

Congressional leaders are promising swift action to replenish some relief funding.