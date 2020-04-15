MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_03201Digital EditionOnline Edition

How I Work: Victor Gutierrez

How to Build a Family-Oriented Culture

Being a Student of the Industry

The Keys to Eliminating Customers' Concerns

Snap Shop: Louisville Collision Center

Keys for Firing with a Clear Conscience

Exercise Your Potential

Encouraging Students to Enter Collision Repair

Numbers: Benefits that Bear Fruit

Fueling Effective Shop Floor Communication

Planning and Responding to the COVID-19 Outbreak

Maximizing Time on Small Repairs

News COVID-19

Caliber Collision Aids First Responders

April 15, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS caliber caliber collision collision repair coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic First responders Restoring You shelter-in-place order vehicle pickup and delivery

April 15, 2020—Caliber Collision has announced its "Restoring You" program geared toward medical professionals and first responders serving on the frontlines of the coronavirus outbreak.

The goal of the program is to keep first responders' vehicles on the road safely. As part of the program and until shelter-in-place orders end, Caliber will take the following steps:

  • If needed and authorized, pay up to $500 of the deductible for any individual frontline worker's personal vehicle repairs, subject to certain terms and conditions that can be found at calibercollision.com/restoring-you
  • Provide contactless pickup and delivery of the vehicle at the frontline worker's home or office
  • For those without rental coverage, partner with Enterprise Rent-a-Car to provide a rental vehicle during repairs

To utilize these services, medical professionals and first responders need to present a valid work ID or other proof of employment at the time of service. Caliber Collision has been deemped an essential business and remains open. 

 

Related Articles

Texas Shop Gives 900K Masks to First Responders

Wisc. Tech Offers First Responders Free Repairs

NABC Hosted Event for First Responders at IIHS

You must login or register in order to post a comment.