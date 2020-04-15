Caliber Collision Aids First Responders

April 15, 2020—Caliber Collision has announced its "Restoring You" program geared toward medical professionals and first responders serving on the frontlines of the coronavirus outbreak.

The goal of the program is to keep first responders' vehicles on the road safely. As part of the program and until shelter-in-place orders end, Caliber will take the following steps:

If needed and authorized, pay up to $500 of the deductible for any individual frontline worker's personal vehicle repairs, subject to certain terms and conditions that can be found at calibercollision.com/restoring-you

Provide contactless pickup and delivery of the vehicle at the frontline worker's home or office

For those without rental coverage, partner with Enterprise Rent-a-Car to provide a rental vehicle during repairs

To utilize these services, medical professionals and first responders need to present a valid work ID or other proof of employment at the time of service. Caliber Collision has been deemped an essential business and remains open.