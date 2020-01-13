FenderBender Adds New Advisory Board Members

Jan. 13, 2020—FenderBender has selected four new leading collision repair professionals to serve a one-year term on its editorial advisory board. The new members joined returning board members this month.

The new board members include:

Louie Sharp, owner of Sharp Auto Body in Island Lake, Ill.

Jesse Jacobson, vice president of Heppner's Auto Body in the Twin Cities

Ryan Hillenbrand, owner of Urb's Garage and Collision Center in Burlington, Ky.

Tiffany Menefee, owner of Pronto Body Shop in El Paso, Texas

The following shop owners are returning to serve on the editorial advisory board: Jason Boggs of Boggs Auto, Doug Voelzke of Doug's Custom, and Bob Pearson, of Pearson Auto Body.

FenderBender thanks departing board members Mark Probst, the owner of Probst Auto Body; Randy Sattler, the director of operations for Rydell Collision & Detail Centers, and Justin Fisher, president of CARSTAR Yorkville and CARSTAR Poplar.

The advisory board was developed to make sure FenderBender offers the most relevant, informative and useful content for shop owners and managers across the country. Board members are handpicked by FenderBender editors from a national pool of candidates nominated by industry peers and the magazine’s editorial department.

Board members are identified as a successful shop operators committed to advancing the collision repair industry. They work with the editorial team to evaluate story concepts, offer feedback on the publication and provide insight into the daily and long-term issues that shop operators need to address to run thriving businesses.