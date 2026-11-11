Seven Las Vegas Families Receive Recycled Rides at MSO Symposium

At the event, seven vehicles were presented to two veterans, a Las Vegas Police Department cadet, and other families in need. The seven deserving recipients were selected by local Las Vegas charities U.S. VETS, Family Promise of Las Vegas, YMCA of Las Vegas, My Scars Are Beautiful and Ayden’s Army of Angels.

Recipients included:

Devon Rodgers, 2019 Ford F-150

Marquetta Kirkwood, 2018 Subaru Forester

Evelyn Perez-Lopez, 2024 Hyundai Sonata

U.S. Army Veteran Laton McCollins, 2025 Toyota Corolla