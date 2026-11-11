Seven Las Vegas Families Receive Recycled Rides at MSO Symposium

The National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides Program delivered seven vehicles during a special presentation at the MSO Symposium on Nov. 2 at the Rio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.
At the event, seven vehicles were presented to two veterans, a Las Vegas Police Department cadet, and other families in need. The seven deserving recipients were selected by local Las Vegas charities U.S. VETS, Family Promise of Las Vegas, YMCA of Las Vegas, My Scars Are Beautiful and Ayden’s Army of Angels.
Recipients included:
- Devon Rodgers, 2019 Ford F-150
- Marquetta Kirkwood, 2018 Subaru Forester
- Evelyn Perez-Lopez, 2024 Hyundai Sonata
- U.S. Army Veteran Laton McCollins, 2025 Toyota Corolla
- U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Gabriel Kitchens, 2022 Hyundai Tucson
- Victoria Anderson, 2022 Honda Odyssey
- Rebecca Blair, 2023 Chrysler Pacifica
The presentation was made possible by NABC Recycled Rides, GEICO, Allstate, Farmers, Travelers, USAA, Nationwide and Enterprise and repair partners Caliber, Crash Champions, Gerber Collision & Glass, Fix Auto USA, Cascade Collision, the Auto Group Collision Center, and Universal Motor Cars.