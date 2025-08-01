NABC Recycled Rides Delivers Three Vehicles

The National Auto Body Council closed out July with several more vehicle donations through its Recycled Rides program.

Michael Esler, a veteran of distinguished service in the U.S. Navy and single father, received a 2012 GMC Terrain. Esler has gone from homelessness to finding housing through the HUD-VASH program. He’s a hard worker who uses a bicycle to get to his medical appointments but struggles to get his son to the care he needs or the school programs he is enrolled in. He was nominated for the NABC Recycled Rides program by the Veterans Health Homeless Program.

The vehicle was donated by Murray Rigsby, the father-in-law of the owner of CARSTAR Jordan Road Collision in Centennial, Colorado, and refurbished by the technicians at CARSTAR Jordan Road Collision.