NABC Recycled Rides Delivers Three Vehicles

The National Auto Body Council closed out July with several more vehicle donations through its Recycled Rides program.
Michael Esler, a veteran of distinguished service in the U.S. Navy and single father, received a 2012 GMC Terrain. Esler has gone from homelessness to finding housing through the HUD-VASH program. He’s a hard worker who uses a bicycle to get to his medical appointments but struggles to get his son to the care he needs or the school programs he is enrolled in. He was nominated for the NABC Recycled Rides program by the Veterans Health Homeless Program.
The vehicle was donated by Murray Rigsby, the father-in-law of the owner of CARSTAR Jordan Road Collision in Centennial, Colorado, and refurbished by the technicians at CARSTAR Jordan Road Collision.
Petra Rice, a single mother who tirelessly supports her son through a challenging diagnosis, received a refurbished 2022 Honda Civic. She goes above and beyond, ensuring her son gets to work on time and supporting him as he navigates his own journey. The gift of reliable transportation will not only ease the strain of her daily commute, but also be a well-earned recognition of her hard work, determination, and the love she consistently gives to those around her. She was nominated through Bridges to Housing Stability.
Ronald Hector Jr., a retired U.S. Army veteran, received a 2021 Honda Accord. He is a security officer working at the VA hospital. He faced housing challenges in recent years but relied on his faith and worked with Friendship Place on his path to independence. The vehicle will help him get to work and help other veterans in need. He was nominated through Friendship Place.
Rice and Hector Jr. are both Maryland residents and received their vehicles at a special presentation at GEICO’s headquarters in Chevy Chase, Maryland, on July 29. Both vehicles were donated by GEICO and refurbished by Top Gun Collision
NABC Recycled Rides is a unique program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the NABC Recycled Rides program in 2007, members of the NABC have donated more than 3,500 vehicles valued at about $51 million.