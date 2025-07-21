NABC Recycled Rides Donates Four Vehicles

The National Auto Body Council wrapped up the second week of July with four vehicle donations.
Jazzmine Williams, who works as a behavioral therapist and is raising a teenage daughter, received a refurbished 2018 Hyundai Sonata on Sunday, July 6. She works with autistic children, providing supportive services, including in-home services.
The vehicle was donated by GEICO and refurbished by Danilchuck Auto Body.
On Tuesday, July 8, before the first pitch of the Milwaukee Brewers-Los Angeles Dodgers game, Dontae Exford received a refurbished 2022 Toyota 4Runner. He was homeless for almost two years after the Covid-19 pandemic. He was finally able to find a job and move into his own place but depended on the bus and rideshares for transportation. The vehicle donation will make it easier for Exford to visit his daughter who lives in another state.
The vehicle was donated by American Family and refurbished by Gerber Collision & Glass.
On Wednesday, July 9, the donation of a 2019 Ford Ranger to Alejandra outside the Hotel Fera Anaheim in Orange, California, kicked off the AkzoNobel 2025 Collision Industry Experts Event Momentum.
Having a reliable vehicle will help her work to meet her goal of becoming a nurse. She escaped a domestic violence situation and was forced to find shelter for a newborn and her two children. Despite many challenges and difficult circumstances, she has been present for her children every day, caring for their needs and even home schooling them. This vehicle will be an immense help for her to be able to move and find better housing and create a better future for her and her children.
The vehicle was donated by GEICO and refurbished by MB Collision of Chatsworth.
Boston’s Leilani Rojas also received a donation of a refurbished 2019 Honda Civic on July 9. Rojas is a single mom of two with a certification in massage therapy. She has been promoted to manager of two locations and is pursuing further training in leadership, but commuting to her job has been a challenge with rideshares taking up much of her income.
The vehicle was donated by Travelers and refurbished by CARSTAR Waldron’s A-1 Auto Body.
NABC Recycled Rides is a unique program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the NABC Recycled Rides program in 2007, members of the NABC have donated more than 3,500 vehicles valued at about $51 million.