NABC Recycled Rides Donates Four Vehicles

Jazzmine Williams, who works as a behavioral therapist and is raising a teenage daughter, received a refurbished 2018 Hyundai Sonata on Sunday, July 6. She works with autistic children, providing supportive services, including in-home services.

The vehicle was donated by GEICO and refurbished by Danilchuck Auto Body.

On Tuesday, July 8, before the first pitch of the Milwaukee Brewers-Los Angeles Dodgers game, Dontae Exford received a refurbished 2022 Toyota 4Runner. He was homeless for almost two years after the Covid-19 pandemic. He was finally able to find a job and move into his own place but depended on the bus and rideshares for transportation. The vehicle donation will make it easier for Exford to visit his daughter who lives in another state.

The vehicle was donated by American Family and refurbished by Gerber Collision & Glass.