NABC Recycled Rides Brings Hope and Independence to Las Vegas Recipients

Seven deserving Las Vegas area veterans, individuals, and families in received a vehicle to provide them independence and the ability to work and take care of their families on November 5.

The presentations are made possible thanks to the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program along with car donors GEICO, Allstate, Farmers, Travelers, USAA, Nationwide, and Enterprise. Repair partners Caliber, Crash Champions, Gerber Collision & Glass, Classic Collision, Fix Auto USA, Updated Auto Body, and Universal Motor Cars helped refurbish the vehicles.

The presentation was part of the NABC’s annual SEMA Celebration, that takes place during the automotive industry’s biggest convention week on the rooftop of the Renaissance Hotel parking facility overlooking the Las Vegas Convention Center. The seven deserving recipients were selected by local charitable organizations U.S. VETS Initiative, Nevada Paralyzed Veterans of America, Family Promise of Las Vegas, Hopelink of Southern Nevada, and Ayden’s Army of Angels.

“What a great day to bring all our industry partners together to give back during the SEMA show,” said NABC Chairman Tom Wolf. “Collectively we are able to provide reliable transportation to seven Las Vegas families, helping them get to school, to work and to continue their path to independence. Thank you to all of our members who made this possible and congratulations to all of our deserving recipients.”