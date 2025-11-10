NABC Recycled Rides Brings Hope and Independence to Las Vegas Recipients

Seven deserving Las Vegas area veterans, individuals, and families in received a vehicle to provide them independence and the ability to work and take care of their families on November 5.
The presentations are made possible thanks to the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program along with car donors GEICO, Allstate, Farmers, Travelers, USAA, Nationwide, and Enterprise. Repair partners Caliber, Crash Champions, Gerber Collision & Glass, Classic Collision, Fix Auto USA, Updated Auto Body, and Universal Motor Cars helped refurbish the vehicles.
The presentation was part of the NABC’s annual SEMA Celebration, that takes place during the automotive industry’s biggest convention week on the rooftop of the Renaissance Hotel parking facility overlooking the Las Vegas Convention Center. The seven deserving recipients were selected by local charitable organizations U.S. VETS Initiative, Nevada Paralyzed Veterans of America, Family Promise of Las Vegas, Hopelink of Southern Nevada, and Ayden’s Army of Angels.
“What a great day to bring all our industry partners together to give back during the SEMA show,” said NABC Chairman Tom Wolf. “Collectively we are able to provide reliable transportation to seven Las Vegas families, helping them get to school, to work and to continue their path to independence. Thank you to all of our members who made this possible and congratulations to all of our deserving recipients.”
A 2021 Mazda CX-5 was donated by Travelers, refurbished by Classic Collison, and presented to Darjae Lucky. Lucky, a devoted mother of two small children who has faced unimaginable challenges with unwavering hope. She and her children were without a home, navigating the harsh reality of homelessness while trying to maintain stability in their lives. She is currently employed and doing everything she can to provide for her family. This car would not just be a set of keys, it would be a turning point in the life of a resilient mother who continues to rise, for herself and for her children.
“Me and my kids just got a 2019 Mazda, and I am loving it,” said recipient Darjae Lucky. “This is going to be an awesome vehicle for me and my kids. We will be able to get from point A to point B with no problems. We just want to thank everyone involved”
A 2023 Honda Pilot, donated by Allstate and refurbished by Caliber Collision, was presented to Rachida Tucker. Tucker a caring mother of two children, including an adult son with disabilities. Even through her own battle with cancer, she has supported her mother and father in their own health issues. Her vehicle was stolen while she was undergoing chemotherapy. Soon after her mother passed away, her father was diagnosed with cancer. This refurbished vehicle will allow her to continue caring for herself and her father and help to alleviate stressors that go with not having a reliable vehicle.
A 2021 Honda CR-V, donated by Nationwide and refurbished by Universal Motor Cars, was presented to William Hussey. While living in Hawaii, his apartment was being sold, leaving he and his wife homeless for several months during the summer of 2024. William and his family moved to Utah, seeking employment and housing with the promise of full-time jobs at a hotel, but instead he was offered only part-time hours, barely enough to cover basic expenses. With a lack of social services, they packed up and moved to Las Vegas. Hussey’s family faced the possibility of living in a park or shelter. He is working three jobs, and the long hours spent on public transportation make it incredibly difficult. This vehicle will ease his burden significantly, allowing Hussey to focus more on my work and less on the exhausting daily commute, and allow him to be present for his daughters’ milestones.
A 2019 Hyundai Sonata SE, donated by GEICO and refurbished by Crash Champions, was presented to Misty Rabka. Rabka served in the United States Marine Corps from 1981-1988. Since her vehicle was stolen in January, she has faced significant challenges in accessing essential services, including regular medical appointments to the VA. This refurbished vehicle will alleviate the stress of getting to medical appointments and empower her to regain employment and financial independence.
A 2025 Hyundai Santa Fe, donated by USAA and refurbished by Updated Auto Body, was presented to Kimberly Bernstorff, a veteran of the United States Navy. Currently, she relies on public transportation to get to appointments at the VA hospital following an automobile accident in 2002 that left her in a coma and with severe injuries. Using public transportation requires her to leave her home two hours early to ensure she arrives on time. The long commute is not only exhausting but also stressful. This refurbished vehicle will significantly enhance Bernstorff’s ability to manage her healthcare needs, alleviate the stressful commute, and improve the overall quality of her life.
A 2019 Honda Accord, donated by Farmers and refurbished by Gerber Collision, was presented to Zuleaka Ellis. She currently holds two jobs and picks up side jobs to make ends meet. Ellis is doing everything possible to create a fresh start, but without a car, her ability to grow and access opportunities remains limited. A refurbished vehicle restores her independence, open doors to greater stability, and honor the strength her mother always saw in her.
A 2023 Nissan Altima, donated by Enterprise and refurbished by Fix Auto Las Vegas East, was presented to Mary Love, a devoted mother of two teenage children. She is currently renting a car for hundreds of dollars a week to earn money as a ride share driver. Owning a car would allow Love to make more money from her ride-sharing job and have the time to pursue permanent job opportunities. She is an incredibly hard worker and is very motivated to provide for her family, so this opportunity will be an incredible blessing in her life.
“I love my new car, I’m so appreciative and want to thank the NABC, all the donors, and collision and auto repair shops who donated and fixed up the cars for us,” Love said. “I’m really grateful and appreciate it.”
NABC Recycled Rides is a unique program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the NABC Recycled Rides program in 2007, members of the National Auto Body Council have donated more than 3,500 vehicles valued at more than $51 million.