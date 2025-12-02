NABC Recycled Rides Delivers November Gifts

Chanielle Talbird is mother to two handsome boys and a sweet little girl. In 2023, she not only experienced the loss of transportation but endured physical violence that resulted in a traumatic and abrupt separation from her ex-husband. Recovering from that experience, she had planned to graduate from a nursing program in hopes of obtaining gainful employment to provide for her and her three children. She currently has steady employment and is piloting a new state-funded program that requires her to travel to clients’ homes, some of which are in lower-income neighborhoods in Memphis. Thvehicle will be an excellent investment in Chanielle and her children.

On Monday, November 17, Down Syndrome of Southern Kentucky received a 2019 KIA Soul that will help outreach into rural areas and with group travel. The donation was made possible by the NABC Recycled Rides program, vehicle donor AAA Kentucky and repair partner Caliber Collision.

The presentation took place at the new Pinnacle Financial Partners office located in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Down Syndrome of Southern Kentucky, a non-profit organization based in Bowling Green, is made up of parents, friends, and families who have loved ones born with Down syndrome. They believe that inclusion and community support are essential in helping enable persons with Down syndrome to achieve their maximum potential and lead fulfilling lives. A refurbished vehicle will help the organization travel to more rural counties they serve in their 14-county service area.

NABC Recycled Rides is a unique program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the NABC Recycled Rides program in 2007, members of the National Auto Body Council have donated more than 3,500 vehicles valued at some $51 million.