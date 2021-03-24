MENU

asTech Announces Another Acquisition

March 24, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
March 24, 2021—Repairify, which does business under the name asTech, announced today it acquired Red (EU) Limited and Red Autocentres.

According to a press release, Red is a distributor of aftermarket devices that run diagnostic tests and calibrations for advanced driver-assistance systems. Red Autocentres provides diagnostic services and calibrations. Following the acquisition, which is asTech's 11th of an add-on, the companies will operate as Red EU.

“Red is an exciting acquisition that enables asTech to further broaden its suite of global tools and solutions for customers. With demand for ADAS repair and calibration services rising, asTech looks forward to continuing to be the solution provider of choice for customers seeking to properly repair today’s sophisticated car parc,” Paul Cifelli, managing director of Repairify parent company Kinderhook Industries, says in the release.

In February, asTech acquired adasThink, the maker of software that can ID needed ADAS calibrations by scanning a collision repair estimate. That was preceded by 3M investing in the company.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

