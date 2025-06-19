Cyberattack at Erie Insurance Causes Systemwide Outages, Lawsuits

Two federal lawsuits have been filed against Erie Insurance after a cyberattack on June 7. Customers have been unable to access their portal, file claims, or retrieve important documents.

According to a report from Erie News Now, the lawsuits are from Neil Plascencia, an Erie Insurance customer in Illinois, and Amy Haas, a customer in Wisconsin. Both lawsuits allege that Erie Insurance didn’t properly safeguard private and personal information.

Erie Insurance’s Information Security team identified unusual network activity on June 7. According to Daily Security Review, Erie Indemnity Company, the management arm of Erie Insurance Group, disclosed the incident to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a Form 8-K filing. Customers reported claims processing and workflow disruption because the customer portal has been inaccessible for many since the attack. Erie Insurance confirmed the outages and continues to work on restoring access to all customers.

In a statement on June 11, the company said it took immediate action to safeguard systems and data. As part of the investigation, Erie Insurance is working with law enforcement and cybersecurity experts to conduct a comprehensive forensic analysis of the attack.