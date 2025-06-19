    Colorado Collision Repairers to Meet June 26

    June 19, 2025
    The Mountain States Collision Repair Association’s first in-person event features four industry experts and networking opportunities at Downhill Brewing in Parker, Colorado.
    MSCRA
    68530c8e79ecac6b1005b07e Untitled 88

    Four industry experts will speak at the Mountain States Collision Repair Association’s first in-person event on Thursday, June 26. 

    Aaron Castillo of Total Loss Champions, Justin Bettendorf of I-CAR, Danny Gredinberg of DEG and Collision Advice, and Erin Solis of Square One Systems and Coyote Vision Group will present four different topics during the event: 

    • Castillo: Understanding the Appraisal Clause and Diminished Value 
    • Bettendorf: Developing Skilled Entry-Level Technicians 
    • Gredinberg: Navigating Free Industry Collision Repair Planning 
    • Solis: Under the Hood of Your Shop’s Value 

    The event will run from 4-7 p.m. at Downhill Brewing, 18921 Plaza Drive in Parker, Colorado. 

    Space is limited, so register soon to save your spot. MSCRA members can register two guests for free. Additional guests can register for $25 at the door. Non-members must register and pay $25 at the door. Non-registered attendees will not be admitted. 

    For more information or to join the MSCRA, visit its website here or contact MSCRA President Megan Mueller here. Visit the MCRA Facebook page for registration information.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly four decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Enhance your collision repair workflow with Autel’s IA900, a process-driven solution integrating precision alignment, bi-directional diagnostics, and ADAS calibration. Designed...
    The Autel IA700 is a state-of-the-art and versatile wheel alignment pre-check and ADAS calibration system engineered for both in-shop and mobile applications...
    Originally published by Modern Tire Dealer on Sep 4, 2024 | Written by Mike MangesTire dealers who aren't offering advanced driver assistance system (ADAS)
    In this edition of Ask the Expert, Autel’s Stewart Peregrine and Eric Sponhaltz share valuable insights to help shops prepare for ADAS service, ensuring compliance, profitability...