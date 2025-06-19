Colorado Collision Repairers to Meet June 26

Four industry experts will speak at the Mountain States Collision Repair Association’s first in-person event on Thursday, June 26.

Aaron Castillo of Total Loss Champions, Justin Bettendorf of I-CAR, Danny Gredinberg of DEG and Collision Advice, and Erin Solis of Square One Systems and Coyote Vision Group will present four different topics during the event:

Castillo: Understanding the Appraisal Clause and Diminished Value

Bettendorf: Developing Skilled Entry-Level Technicians

Gredinberg: Navigating Free Industry Collision Repair Planning

Solis: Under the Hood of Your Shop’s Value

The event will run from 4-7 p.m. at Downhill Brewing, 18921 Plaza Drive in Parker, Colorado.

Space is limited, so register soon to save your spot. MSCRA members can register two guests for free. Additional guests can register for $25 at the door. Non-members must register and pay $25 at the door. Non-registered attendees will not be admitted.

For more information or to join the MSCRA, visit its website here or contact MSCRA President Megan Mueller here. Visit the MCRA Facebook page for registration information.