asTech Gains Big Name Investor

February 23, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Feb. 23, 2021—asTech, the remote diagnostics and calibration company, announced a strategic investment from 3M to further expand its tools, technology, and services. 

“We seek to make strategic investments that will advance our innovation and growth,” Ben Wright, director of 3M ventures, says in a press release. “We are moving rapidly to an even more digital-first world, and we see those shifts in the automotive aftermarket. This investment signifies our continued commitment to advance the digitization of 3M as well as of the customers we serve."

Details of the investment, including monetary figures, are to be announced in a separate upcoming release.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

