asTech Acquires ADAS Software Company

February 24, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Feb. 24, 2021—asTech, a provider of remote diagnostic solutions and part of Kinderhook Industries, has has acquired adasThink, a software company that identifies necessary advanced driver-assistance calibrations in collision repair estimates.

By pulling a car's VIN, adasThink technology is able to navigate the vehicle's build information, locate ADAS features, and identify OEM calibration requirements as part of repairs, a press release says.

“adasThink is a strategic acquisition that allows asTech to augment its service offering with identification of advanced vehicle systems that do not display a diagnostic trouble code. While these systems do not display diagnostic trouble codes, calibrations are necessary to ensure that vehicles are functioning as designed by the manufacturer,” Paul Cifelli, managing director of Kinderhook Industries, says in the release.

The announcement of the acquisition came a day after news that 3M is investing in asTech. adasThink launched in fall of 2020.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

