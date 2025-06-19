Enterprise and Tasco Auto Color Renew CIF Donor Status

Enterprise and Tasco Auto Color renewed their commitment to the Collision Industry Foundation Annual Donor Program at the Urgent Care tier. It is Enterprise’s fifth consecutive year supporting the program.

Introduced in 2021, the Annual Donor Program brings needed recurring resources to the CIF, so it can deliver on its mission to “answer the call” when those in the industry are affected by catastrophic events such as accidents, flooding, hurricanes, tornados, or wildfires.

For more than two decades, the CIF assisted hundreds of collision repair professionals in need after a disaster thanks to the generous support of corporations and individuals. The CIF is grateful for Enterprise and TASO Cuto Color’s support. Their contributions will enable CIF to continue its work for disaster relief assistance to Collision Repair Professionals.