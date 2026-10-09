Light Hits: This Week in Collision Repair

Car-O-Liner to Sponsor 2026 MSO Symposium in Las Vegas

Car-O-Liner will sponsor the 2026 MSO Symposium, which will be held Monday, Nov. 2, in Las Vegas at the Rio Hotel and Casino, destination by Hyatt. Car-O-Liner executives will be on hand to showcase the company’s latest equipment innovations and answer questions from symposium attendees about how Car-O-Liner solutions can help shops improve efficiency, increase profitability and grow their businesses.

More information about the MSO Symposium is available here.