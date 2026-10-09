Light Hits: This Week in Collision Repair

CAPA Technical Committee Adds Two New Members
The Certified Automotive Parts Association (CAPA) elected two new members to its Technical Committee, according to a news release. Joining the Committee are Chris Small, Warren Tech, and Nick Wellik, Des Moines Area Community College. The committee develops, maintains, reviews, and refines the CAPA Quality Standards and CAPA’s American National Standards to support quality, consistency, and confidence across the marketplace. Read the full press release here.
Car-O-Liner to Sponsor 2026 MSO Symposium in Las Vegas
Car-O-Liner will sponsor the 2026 MSO Symposium, which will be held Monday, Nov. 2, in Las Vegas at the Rio Hotel and Casino, destination by Hyatt. Car-O-Liner executives will be on hand to showcase the company’s latest equipment innovations and answer questions from symposium attendees about how Car-O-Liner solutions can help shops improve efficiency, increase profitability and grow their businesses.
More information about the MSO Symposium is available here.
Collision Industry Foundation Celebrates 25 Years and Announces their 16th Annual ‘Cocktails for a Cause’
The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) will hold its 16th Annual Cocktails for a Cause charity event during industry week in January. Industry leaders, partners, and supporters will gather Jan. 19, 2027, at the Agua Caliente Casino in Palm Springs, California to celebrate 25 years of helping collision repair professionals in times of need while supporting the future of the industry's charitable foundation. The annual fundraiser supports CIF's mission of providing emergency relief to collision repair professionals and their families impacted by natural disasters and catastrophic events. Read the full press release here.
Crash Champions Raising Money for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Crash Champions has launched its annual Champions For a Cause campaign in support of Susan G. Komen and Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Throughout October, Crash Champions team members across the country will raise awareness and funds for Susan G. Komen, including participation in 10 MORE THAN PINK Walk and Race for the Cure events nationwide. Since launching Champions For a Cause in 2023, Crash Champions and its team members have raised $170,000 in support of the organization. Read the full press release here.
National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides Donations
The National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program held a couple ceremonies. On Oct. 2, Lorena Alvarez of South Dakota received a 2017 Honda CR-V at Open Road Collision in Albuquerque, New Mexico. On Oct. 6, U.S. Navy veteran Delvin Allen received a 2021 Toyota Highlander at Maaco Auto Body Shop & Painting in Mooresville, North Carolina. Donations were made possible thanks to Allstate, Farmers Insurance, MAACO, and Open Road Collision.
The Hub Corporation Supports UAF as Lifetime Trustee
The University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF) welcomes The Hub Corporation as a new Lifetime Trustee. Adam Price, chairman of The Hub Corporation, will represent the organization on the UAF board of trustees. The Lifetime Trustee designation is reserved for outstanding donors who support the University of the Aftermarket Foundation and its mission. In addition to attaining this elite status, The Hub Corporation has supported the UAF 40th Anniversary Campaign as a Ruby Celebration Host donor. Read the full press release here.