Light Hits: This Week in Collision Repair

The Certified Automotive Parts Association (CAPA) will appear in an upcoming educational segment of All Access with Andy Garcia, a nationally distributed educational series focused on informing viewers about important industries and issues.

The segment takes viewers inside CAPA’s work as an independent standards organization, examining how certification supports quality, safety, and transparency in the automotive replacement parts market. Through interviews and on-location footage, the program explores how comprehensive standards and testing help support repairability and informed decision-making. Additional details, including viewing information, will be shared following release.

The Automotive Service Association said the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce considered 16 bills during a full committee markup held on May 21. Among the measures advanced was H.R. 7389, Chairman Brett Guthrie’s Motor Vehicle Modernization Act of 2026, which incorporates several previously introduced automotive-related bills through amendment.

The underlying text of H.R. 7389 would modernize several of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) existing procedures if enacted into law. Under the legislation, NHTSA would be required to review Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards every four years. The bill would also permit recall notices to be delivered electronically, including through email and other digital notifications. Additionally, the legislation would establish a clearer distinction between Level 3 and higher automated driving systems and lower-level driver assistance technologies. Overall, the bill is intended to make NHTSA’s rulemaking process more transparent, efficient, and accountable. Read ASA’s full release here.

URG reaffirmed its pledge to the Collision Industry Foundation Annual Donor Program at the second highest tier, “Urgent Care.” Introduced in 2021, the program enables the CIF to provide immediate financial relief to collision repair professionals in need after a disaster.

A list of annual donors is available here. It is through the donors’ generosity that CIF can help individuals impacted by accidents, floodings, and wildfires in many parts of the country. Check out testimonials from recipients here.

The National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program has also been busy delivering vehicles across the country through its Recycled Rides program. Recipients included U.S. Army Veteran Entoinne Johnson in Texas, U.S. Army Veteran Gregory Backer in New Jersey, single father Quentin Stallworth-Noiles in Massachusetts, and single mother Lidia Diaz in North Carolina. The vehicle donations were made possible by GEICO, Allstate, Caliber Collision, Flawless Collision & Autobody, Balise Collision Repair, and Gerber Collision Durham-Chapel Hill.