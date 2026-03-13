Light Hits: This Week in Collision Repair

SUN Collision and John Bean will have live demos of OEM repair information and intelligent calibration equipment designed for today’s complex ADAS systems at the 2026 NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show next week at booths 120/122. As a special show offer, collision repair facilities that purchase a Tru-Point ADAS calibration system from John Bean will receive a complimentary two-month subscription to SUN Collision Repair Information.

PPG was selected for the inaugural Newsweek America’s Most Charitable Companies 2026 list, presented in partnership with Statista. The list signifies industry leadership in corporate philanthropy, supporting communities, championing causes, and giving back in ways that create real and lasting impact. PPG and the PPG Foundation invest in building the next generation of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) leaders, deliver community transformations through the Colorful Communities program and activate the talent of PPG people as volunteers. The PPG Foundation is celebrating 75 years of community impact in the U.S. this year.

The National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides Program announced several new vehicle donations across the country. Brittany Cline, a single mother of two from Florida, received a 2021 Ford Ecosport S. The vehicle was donated by GEICO and refurbished by technicians from Caliber Collision.

The Crozat Family Foundation, USAA, and G&C Auto Body teamed up to deliver three vehicles. The special presentation took place at G&C Auto Body in Sacramento, California,

“Three local residents were awarded reliable, life-changing transportation — something that can make an incredible difference for individuals and their families,” said Ashley Bodell, program manager for the Crozat Family Foundation. “It was an honor to be part of this moment alongside USAA, NABC, and so many generous partners and to give to those in need.”

U.S. Navy Veteran Samara Carver received a 2025 Subaru Forester, which was donated by Allstate and refurbished by Fix Auto South San Diego. A mother of three, Carver has had no vehicle and relied on the trolley or costly ride sharing companies for all her essential needs.

NABC also revealed The Changing and Saving Lives Foundation Keys for Change program, which offers the opportunity for those with unwanted vehicles to donate them in an easy, efficient and tax-exempt process, all while helping a good cause. Donated trucks, cars, RVs, or boats are not typically recycled and refurbished for gifting, but sold for salvage with the proceeds going to fund key programs that serve veterans, military members, families in need and first responders. As demand for the programs offered by the Changing and Saving Lives Foundation® increases, so does the funding need.

To donate a vehicle, submit a donation request online. Donors can arrange for the free pickup of their vehicle, coordinate their donation, and receive their donation receipt.