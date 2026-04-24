Light Hits: This Week in Collision Repair

The Collision Engineering Career Alliance announced partnered with American Family Insurance, to support its Collision Engineering program at partner schools nationwide. The hybrid apprenticeship model, recognized by the Department of Labor, was designed to help address the demand for highly skilled collision repair technicians with more than 100,000 job openings expected through 2028. The donation will give Collision Engineering the flexibility to prioritize key initiatives, including expanding electric vehicle education and scaling the program at existing and new partner institutions.

“Our industry partners are critical to developing the next generation of talent,” said Mary Mahoney, president of the Collision Engineering Career Alliance. “We couldn’t be more grateful to American Family Insurance for its leadership and vision in supporting our program that provides students with hands-on experience, access to the latest repair procedures and clear pathways into rewarding careers in collision repair.”

BASF reaffirmed its pledge to the Collision Industry Foundation Annual Donor Program at the second highest tier, “Urgent Care.” Introduced in 2021, the program enables the CIF to provide immediate financial relief to collision repair professionals in need after a disaster. A list of annual donors is available here. It is through the donors’ generosity that CIF can help individuals impacted by accidents, floodings, and wildfires in many parts of the country. Check out testimonials from recipients here.