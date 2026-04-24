Light Hits: This Week in Collision Repair

Sonic appointed Sanjay Patel as the company’s new Chief Commercial Officer. A seasoned executive with more than 30 years of experience in the automotive industry, Patel joins Sonic after a successful tenure as SVP of marketing and merchandising at ISN, His extensive career includes leadership roles at some of the most prominent names in the automotive aftermarket industry, including Advance Auto Parts / Carquest, Pep Boys, XL Parts, and Genuine Parts Company (NAPA). In his new role, Patel will oversee all facets of the Sonic distribution network, building momentum through strategic relationships to fuel company growth and diversify and expand U.S. product accessibility.
The Collision Engineering Career Alliance announced partnered with American Family Insurance, to support its Collision Engineering program at partner schools nationwide. The hybrid apprenticeship model, recognized by the Department of Labor, was designed to help address the demand for highly skilled collision repair technicians with more than 100,000 job openings expected through 2028. The donation will give Collision Engineering the flexibility to prioritize key initiatives, including expanding electric vehicle education and scaling the program at existing and new partner institutions.
“Our industry partners are critical to developing the next generation of talent,” said Mary Mahoney, president of the Collision Engineering Career Alliance. “We couldn’t be more grateful to American Family Insurance for its leadership and vision in supporting our program that provides students with hands-on experience, access to the latest repair procedures and clear pathways into rewarding careers in collision repair.”
BASF reaffirmed its pledge to the Collision Industry Foundation Annual Donor Program at the second highest tier, “Urgent Care.” Introduced in 2021, the program enables the CIF to provide immediate financial relief to collision repair professionals in need after a disaster. A list of annual donors is available here. It is through the donors’ generosity that CIF can help individuals impacted by accidents, floodings, and wildfires in many parts of the country. Check out testimonials from recipients here.
The National Auto Body Council has named two new members to the National Auto Body Council Board of Directors, filling two open seats to serve the remainder of the 2026 board term and help guide the organization. Daniel Soaib has been a sales leader in the collision repair industry for over 25 years who believes strong relationships and service to others are the foundation of long-term success. He currently serves as senior director of sales – strategic accounts at Sherwin-Williams Automotive, where he partners with customers and teams across the country to solve complex challenges and drive meaningful growth.
John Eck is a veteran automotive aftermarket executive with more than 30 years of experience leading sales, marketing, business development, and strategic initiatives across global markets. John joined I‑CAR in 2025 as Vice President of Business Development and Sales, where he guides strategic partnerships and growth initiatives that strengthen I‑CAR’s vision to deliver world‑class education and support to the collision repair industry. He is an active contributor to the industry, having served on the I‑CAR Board of Directors, the CREF Board, and as President and Chairman of the OEM Roundtable, along with participation in CIC, CIECA, and other industry advisory groups.
NABC has also been busy delivering vehicles across the country through its Recycled Rides program. Recipients included Mark Bauer of Oklahoma, U.S. Army Veteran Martha Hari of Pennsylvania, Mattie Ann Spencer-Henry of Georgia, Melinda Smith of Georgia, Elasha Julien of Georgia, U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Jeff Magdaleno of Florida, and U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Pedro Perez of Texas.