Light Hits: This Week in Collision Repair

The Certified Automotive Parts Association (CAPA) elected Dustin Harrier, VP, Training and Technology at Crash Champions, to its Technical Committee.

CAPA’s Technical Committee is the body responsible for reviewing and approving CAPA Standards and revisions to existing standards. Its membership reflects a true cross-section of the aftermarket automotive industry, including collision repairers, distributors, insurers, manufacturers, and quality experts, ensuring that CAPA Standards remain grounded in real-world expertise.

“We’re pleased to welcome Dustin to the Technical Committee,” said Gerald Poirier, chair, CAPA Board of Directors. “The Technical Committee’s strength has always been the breadth of experience its members bring to the table. Dustin’s background in collision repair adds an important perspective, and we look forward to his contributions.”

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety and National Auto Body Council hosted more than 75 regional first responders to help make the nation’s drivers safer on the road through NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.) Program. First responders representing more than a dozen rescue units from Virginia, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina and Maryland donned their gear for a hands-on learning experience teaching them how to rescue accident victims from late-model vehicles. These life-saving skills are critical when minutes matter most. The event was made possible by IIHS, Allstate, GEICO, Farmers, Nationwide, and NABC.

U.S. Army Veteran Marco Arango a refurbished 2022 Toyota Highlander from the NABC Recycled Rides Program on May 20. Arango served in the U.S. Army 4-2 infantry from 2004-2008 and was deployed to Iraq where he was awarded the Bronze Star. The vehicles was donated by Allstate and refurbished by Fix Auto Santa Ana. The presentation took place at the Auto Body Parts Association Conference at the Tommy Bahama Resort & Spa in Indian Wells, California.

A 2023 Honda Accord, donated by Allstate and refurbished by the technicians at Gerber Collision & Glass, was presented to U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Vincent Guzman on May 16. The on-track presentation was hosted by Gerber Collision & Glass, sponsor of the Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by Peak.

U.S. Airforce Airman A1C Orville Smith received a 2021 Honda Accord at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware, on May 15. Smith was recognized by Colonel Jamil Musa, 436th Airlift Wing Commander, and Master Sergeant Preston Wannamaker, who nominated him. The vehicle was donated by Allstate and refurbished by the technicians at Caliber Collision.

Jadare Scott, a single mother from Houston, Texas, received a 2021 Nissan Murano SL that was donated by GEICO and refurbished by the technicians at Caliber Collision. The ceremony took place on May 13 at Caliber Collision located in Spring, Texas.