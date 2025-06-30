    AACF’s First Classic Car Sweepstakes Gives Away 1965 Mustang Convertible

    June 30, 2025
    The sweepstakes helped raise more than $100,000 for the Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation’s efforts to provide families with financial assistance for medical emergencies or natural disasters.
    Hollis Black won a 1965 Mustang Convertible as the winner of the Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation First Annual Classic Car Sweepstakes.
    Hollis Black of Prescott Valley, Arizona, is the lucky winner of the Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation First Annual Classic Car Sweepstakes, driving away with a fully restored 1965 Mustang Convertible. 

    The sweepstakes raised more than $100,000 to benefit AACF and its mission to provide emergency support for members of the automotive aftermarket industry and their families during times of unexpected crisis.

    "I’ve wanted a Mustang convertible since I was a teenager,” said Black. “I’m so happy — I actually get up in the middle of the night just to go sit in the car. It still doesn’t feel real!”  

    From financial assistance for medical emergencies or natural disasters, AACF steps in when families need it most. 

    “This sweepstakes was more than just a giveaway — it was a celebration of the heart and generosity that defines our industry,” said John Kairys, Executive Director of AACF. “We launched this project during our 65th anniversary year, and we intentionally chose a 1965 Mustang as a tribute to that milestone. It represents both the enduring spirit of the automotive world and our commitment to standing by families in their most difficult times.” 

    The Mustang was made possible thanks to Primo Classics International, LLC, who secured and safely stored the vehicle throughout the sweepstakes. AACF also thanks sweepstakes sponsors Hunter Engineering, Lucas Oil, PowerStop, TechNet, and Yokohama. 

    “This was our first Classic Car Sweepstakes, and we could not be prouder of the outcome,” said Kairys. “From our donors and sponsors to every person who entered—thank you. Your support directly helps the hard-working families who keep our industry running.” 

    The AACF plans to bring the sweepstakes back for a second year. To learn more about AACF and future events, visit its website here.

