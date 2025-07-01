I-CAR Supports Future of Collision Repair at SkillsUSA Conference

“I'm proud of our dedicated volunteers for turning their passion and expertise into meaningful work that guides future technicians,” said Lori Barrington, I-CAR vice president of Delivery and a member of SkillsUSA Collision Repair Technology Committee.

The committee includes I-CAR staff members and part-time instructors, along with other industry partners. Many members donate their time at SkillsUSA's local, regional, and national events.

“SkillsUSA is a powerful way to engage emerging talent and reinforce that I-CAR is their partner throughout their careers — offering programs and resources that meet them where they are and grow with them as the industry and their skills evolve,” said Arianna Sherlock, I-CAR vice president of marketing.