    I-CAR Supports Future of Collision Repair at SkillsUSA Conference

    July 1, 2025
    I-CAR's presence at the conference included an interactive booth with hands-on activities, an ADAS session, and PPE materials for attendees.
    I-CAR led a session on ADAS Calibration for students, educators, and advisors.
    I-CAR continued its longtime support of SkillsUSA at the National Leadership & Skills Conference from June 23-27 in Atlanta. I-CAR's attendance at the event demonstrated the organization's commitment to uplifting aspiring collision repairers to help solve the talent crisis and support technicians throughout their careers.

    The SkillsUSA National Conference is the largest gathering of America's future skilled workforce, attracting over 16,000 attendees, including 6,000 state champions who compete in 115 categories for national recognition. Held annually each June, the conference is a week-long celebration of the skilled trades and the accomplishments of career-ready leaders. 

    I-CAR's interactive booth to learn about education and training opportunities and participate in hands-on activities, including a virtual reality demonstration.
    I-CAR was onsite building long-term connections with top-performing competitors, as well as parents and instructors. I-CAR's presence at the event included: 

    • An interactive booth for attendees to learn about I-CAR education and training opportunities that will support them in their careers, and participate in hands-on activities, including a virtual reality demonstration. 
    • A session focused on ADAS calibration for students, educators, and advisors to learn more about this critical safety system. 
    • A range of support for competitors, including donations of PPE materials, gift bags to celebrate the competitors, and a photo gallery where families downloaded images of their students. 

    “I'm proud of our dedicated volunteers for turning their passion and expertise into meaningful work that guides future technicians,” said Lori Barrington, I-CAR vice president of Delivery and a member of SkillsUSA Collision Repair Technology Committee. 

    The committee includes I-CAR staff members and part-time instructors, along with other industry partners. Many members donate their time at SkillsUSA's local, regional, and national events. 

    “SkillsUSA is a powerful way to engage emerging talent and reinforce that I-CAR is their partner throughout their careers — offering programs and resources that meet them where they are and grow with them as the industry and their skills evolve,” said Arianna Sherlock, I-CAR vice president of marketing.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly four decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

