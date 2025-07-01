Crash Champions Training Program Reaches 100 Graduates

Crash Champions' 100th Associate Service Advisor Program graduate is Sam Passey. Now a full-time Service Advisor at Crash Champions Ontario, Passey recently completed Stage 5 of the program, which continues to prepare the next generation of leaders in the collision repair industry, and graduated on May 26.

Launched in 2023, the Associate Service Advisor Program provides a gateway to the collision repair industry by training aspiring collision estimators and leaders. The program provides hands-on training and mentorship designed to equip apprentices for positions in a high-demand and high-earning career with one of the nation’s fastest-growing, founder-led collision repair providers.

The curriculum blends real-world experience with structured coaching from seasoned professionals across Crash Champions’ nationwide network. Passey feels it provided the building blocks he needed to increase his skills and knowledge, and highly recommends the program

“This milestone to me means a lot,” Passey said. “I proved to myself that with hard work and dedication, anything can be done. This opens the door to future career opportunities, becoming a better service advisor, and gives me a footprint for upper leadership within Crash Champions.”

Since 2023, Crash Champions’ Associate Service Advisor Program has a nearly 90% retention rate, with most graduates securing full-time roles at the company. The program continues to evolve and expand, with over 300 associate service advisors actively training in it today.

Crash Champions’ operation team is led by Chief Operating Officer Alan Saviano, who, two decades ago, started his career in the collision repair industry in a similar service advisor mentorship program.

“The dividends that structured training programs provide, especially those that emphasize the role of a mentor, are invaluable,” Saviano said. “I would not be where I am today if it weren’t for the time I spent in a similar training program. To hit this milestone, with over 100 graduates, speaks volumes about the success and impact of our growing Associate Service Advisor Program.”

To learn more about the Crash Champions Associate Service Advisor Program and explore opportunities to join, visit its website here. For an inside look at the program and all it offers to participants, check out these testimonials from recent graduates Darren and Dave.