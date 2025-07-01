AASP/NJ's 18th Annual Lou Scoras Golf Outing Tees Off September 16

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey will kick off the fall season with the 18th Annual Lou Scoras Memorial Golf Outing on Tuesday, September 16.

The event is open to all association members and supporters to the longstanding tradition. Hosted by the Knob Hill Country Club in Manalapan, New Jersey, the event features a thrilling and challenging course designed by Mark McCumber that is sure to keep players engaged throughout the day.

By hosting this event each year, AASP/NJ continues to honor the memory of late shop owner and association member Lou Scoras of Holmdel Auto Body. AASP/NJ contributes a portion of the event proceeds to a collision industry scholarship fund.

“I am thrilled that AASP/NJ continues to bring this outing back every year,” said AASP/NJ President Ken Miller. “The continued support proves just how many people love and appreciate the opportunity to put business aside for one day to enjoy some fresh air and camaraderie. I look forward to seeing everyone there!”

The day kicks off at 11:30 a.m. with registration and lunch, followed by a 1 p.m. shotgun start. After some fun on the green, the gathering will continue at 5:30 p.m. with a cash bar, dinner, and prize giveaways.

The event aims to encourage all to put their stress aside and focus on having a fun-filled day surrounded by community members.

“Even if golf isn’t your preferred sport, please join us for dinner and some fun activities afterwards,” Miller said.

Player and sponsor registration for AASP/NJ’s 2025 Golf Outing is now open. For more information on this year’s event or to become a member, visit the AASP/NJ website here.