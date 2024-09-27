AASPI is ‘Stronger than Ever’ Despite AASP National Dissolution

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers (AASP) National has announced its decision to disband by the end of 2024. The decision, made by the AASP National Board of Directors, comes in light of declining affiliate numbers and increasing challenges in making a significant impact at the national level.

Despite the dissolution, the AASP Illinois (AASPI) will continue its operations independently, ensuring that the support for Illinois collision and mechanical repair shops remains unaffected.

AASP National leaves behind a legacy of co-founding and funding the Database Enhancement Gateway (DEG). To ensure the continued success of this valuable industry resource, AASP National is contributing $100,000. Additionally, the remaining assets will be distributed equally among current affiliates in good standing, including AASP Illinois, AASP Massachusetts, AASP Minnesota, AASP New Jersey, AASP Pennsylvania, the Automotive Service and Tire Alliance of North Carolina, and the New York State Association of Service Stations and Repair Shops.

AASPI, a community of independent and dealer repair centers, technical colleges, high schools, and suppliers within the collision and repair industries, remains dedicated to serving its members and the public in Illinois. The organization focuses on informing, involving, and influencing the safety and quality of repairs.

In a new initiative, AASPI is launching Business Impact Groups (BIG) to provide a platform for discussing issues within the collision and repair industries. Registration for the BIG Workshops is currently open to all industry members, free of charge. The workshops will cover topics such as Diminished Value Assessments, Total Loss Appraisals, Post-Repair Inspections, and Vehicle Valuations. The sessions, co-hosted by Collision Safety Consultants of Illinois and AASPI, will be held on October 16 in Rockford and November 19 in Addison.

Looking ahead, AASPI is preparing for its Annual Conference & Trade Expo, “Overdrive in '25,” scheduled for February 22, 2025, in Naperville. The event will feature keynote speaker Mike Anderson of Collision Advice, who will share tips on parts best practices. The conference will also include additional featured speakers, workshops, and a speakers panel. Registration opens in early December.