AASP National Announces its Dissolution

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers (AASP) board of directors has come to the difficult decision to "wind down" the operations of the national association at year’s end, according to a news release.

At its May meeting, the board enlisted the expertise of a professional association management facilitator in hopes of identifying potential opportunities for future initiatives and strategic focus. However, in light of its diminished affiliate numbers and recognizing the challenges of having a meaningful impact at the national level, the board concluded that dissolving the national association was the best path forward.

Dan Sjolseth, AASP president, stated, “We are proud to have served the industry for the past 25 years, acting as a networking hub for associations and facilitating the exchange of information and best practices. AASP National has run its course, but its spirit will live on through the continued work of our 7 affiliate groups to positively impact the industry at a local level."

The AASP National Board expressed its commitment to guiding the organization through its final phase with diligence and care, including the responsible and equitable distribution of its remaining assets.

The association is contributing $100,000 (equivalent to 5 years of its current financial support) to ensure that that valuable industry resource continues to thrive and benefit the industry.

The remaining assets will be distributed equally among current affiliates in good standing who, in turn, can utilize those funds to enhance their work serving the industry at the local level. Those affiliates include AASP Illinois, AASP Massachusetts, AASP Minnesota, AASP New Jersey, AASP Pennsylvania, Automotive Service & Tire Alliance North Carolina and New York State Association of Service Stations and Repair Shops.

The group plans to maintain an informal communication network for state affiliate representatives.

The group’s final meeting will take place in November, in conjunction with the SEMA and AAPEX shows.