News

HD Repair Forum Announces New Board Members

August 10, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
HD Repair Forum

Aug. 10, 2022—HD Repair Forum has announced the appointment of several new board members to its advisory board.

According to a press release, four new members were welcomed onto the board: 

  • Jamie Cole, president and owner of Ace Truck Repair
  • Randy Johansson, body shop manager at Rihm Kenworth
  • Bernie Obry, general manager of Coach USA- Perfect Body
  • John Spoto, director of collision, Premier Truck Group

The advisory board is made up of collision repair facility owners, managers, and executives from North America.

“We are very fortunate to add four dedicated individuals to our strong group of board members. Their experience and perspective sheds additional light on the industry’s challenges and drives the industry toward solutions and best practices,” said Brian Nessen, HD Repair Forum president and co-founder, via the press release. “We are grateful to these forward-thinking and passionate individuals. It is their leadership alongside industry peers and supporting partners that is driving the industry’s progress.”

Stakeholders from across the heavy-duty and medium-duty collision repair industry have met annually for the past five years at the HD Repair Forum to connect about collision industry challenges. This year, the conference will run alongside the American Trucking Association's Technology and Maintenance Council 2022 Fall Meetings in Cleveland, Ohio. The conference will run Sept. 26 through Sept. 27.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

