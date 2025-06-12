CSAA Insurance Group Donates $25,000 and Salvage Vehicles to Support Students

The Collision Engineering Career Alliance received a generous donation of $25,000 and two salvage vehicles from CSAA Insurance Group, a AAA insurer, to benefit its industry-leading program at Contra Costa College in San Pablo, California.

The donation will provide educational resources and hands-on training for students enrolled in the collision engineering program, according to a news release. The program helps to bridge the skills gap and develop entry-level talent to fill essential roles within the collision repair industry.

“CSAA is a respected industry insurer, supporter and partner of the Collision Engineering Career Alliance, and we are immensely grateful for its donation,” said Mary Mahoney, vice president of Enterprise Mobility and leads the Collision Engineering Career Alliance. “Our industry expects the need to fill more than 100,000 collision technician jobs in the next three years — no one can solve this problem alone.”

Officials from CSAA met with CECA, Contra Costa administration, and collision engineering students for a check presentation in June. Representatives from local and national industry partners were also present at the event to showcase the importance of industry collaboration to remove barriers and foster sustainable pathways to rewarding collision repair careers.

“We are pleased to contribute to the success of the Collision Engineering program at Contra Costa College,” said Dan Tessadri, senior manager of auto process and performance for CSAA Insurance Group. “Our support of the Collision Engineering Career Alliance demonstrates our commitment to developing the next generation of vehicle repair professionals who will maintain the highest industry standards through meaningful, rewarding industry careers.”

During the event, G&C Auto Body also generously unveiled a matching donation of $25,000 to the Collision Engineering program at Contra Costa College.

“We are grateful for all donations and look forward to unlocking more educational resources for our students,” said Laura Lozano, an instructor at Contra Costa College. “The program has seen tremendous success with growing recognition in the San Francisco Bay Area. By coming together and supporting one another, we are working to build a strong future for Collision Engineering.”

Contra Costa College was one of the first schools to adopt the Collision Engineering program when it launched as a pilot in 2020.

CECA is active at partner schools across the country including Ranken Technical College in St. Louis; College of Lake County in Grayslake, Illinois; Contra Costa College in San Pablo, California; Parkland College in Champaign, Illinois; Metropolitan Community College in Omaha, Nebraska; and Sandhills Community College in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

For more information regarding the program, visit the CECA website here.