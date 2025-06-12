Collision Industry Conference Focuses on “Total Loss”

The Collision Industry Conference in Philadelphia on July 23 will feature a “Total Loss” theme woven throughout nearly all planned presentations. Presenters will look at the effects, issues, and commonalities through perspectives of repair facilities, vendors, and insurers.

Planned discussions include related processes, procedures, inter-segment relations, decision-making aspects and notifications, and customer data and state laws.

Don't miss this special event where every segment will gain cutting edge information and collaborate with in-depth discussions. The event is at the Sonesta Philadelphia Rittenhouse Square from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. A reception in the evening starts at 6:30 p.m.

