    Collision Industry Conference Focuses on “Total Loss”

    June 12, 2025
    The next conference is on July 23 in Philadelphia. Planned discussions include related processes, procedures, inter-segment relations, decision-making aspects and notifications, and customer data and state laws.
    The Collision Industry Conference in Philadelphia on July 23 will feature a Total Loss theme woven throughout nearly all planned presentations. Presenters will look at the effects, issues, and commonalities through perspectives of repair facilities, vendors, and insurers.  

    Planned discussions include related processes, procedures, inter-segment relations, decision-making aspects and notifications, and customer data and state laws.  

    Don't miss this special event where every segment will gain cutting edge information and collaborate with in-depth discussions. The event is at the Sonesta Philadelphia Rittenhouse Square from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. A reception in the evening starts at 6:30 p.m.

    Related meetings include: 

    • Monday, July 21: Collision Industry Foundation Board of Trustees Meeting 
    • Tuesday, July 22: CREF 23rdc Annual Golf Fundraiser 11 a.m., Society of Collision Repair Specialists Open Board Meeting 2-5 p.m. 
    • Thursday, July 24: SCRS Affiliates Associations’ Meeting 8 a.m.-5 p.m., OEM Collision Repair Roundtable 8 a.m. Both meetings are invite only. 

    For more information about the schedule, events, and registration, visit the CIC website here. Pre-registration closes July 16.

