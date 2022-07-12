HD Repair Forum Advisory Forum Plans for Fall Conference

July 12, 2022—The HD Repair Forum Advisory Board recently met to plan the fall 2022 conference.

According to a press release, the event will take place on September 26 and 27 in Cleveland. It will be co-located with the American Trucking Associations Technology & Maintenance Council 2022 Fall Meeting.

Topics discussed at the recent board meeting included repairing electric vehicles, the technician shortage, and ADAS. These will be just some of the subjects covered at the event this fall.

This will be the second time that the HD Repair Forum Fall Conference has been held alongside the American Trucking Associations Technology & Maintenance Council 2022 Fall Meeting. When this strategy was implemented in the fall of 2021, positive feedback was received overall.

Registration for the HD Repair Forum will open later this month. Registration for TMC's 2022 Fall Meeting is seperate.

The HD Repair Forum event is completely targeted at the collision repair industry.