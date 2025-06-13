C-BEN and AVTECC Form Strategic Partnership to Advance Automotive Education and Industry Credentials

The Competency-Based Education Network and the International Advanced Vehicle Technology Education and Credentialing Coalition are proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership aimed at transforming automotive education across the United States.

According to a news release, the collaboration brings together C-BEN’s national leadership in competency-based education with AVTECC’s deep expertise in automotive education and credentialing.

The partnership seeks to deliver a solution for competency-based education program development and implementation across secondary and post-secondary institutions and workforce training centers. C-BEN will provide the tools, frameworks, and support necessary for designing and scaling competency-based programs at the institutional level combined with AVTECC program-level frameworks tailored to the evolving demands of the automotive industry. The combination will deliver industry-recognized credentials that validate learners’ real-world competencies.

“In a time of rapid technological change and workforce disruption, the need for agile, skills-focused education has never been greater,” said Charla Long, president of C-BEN. “Our collaboration with AVTECC ensures that competency-based education in the automotive field is aligned with both the learning needs of students and the performance expectations of industry.”

This joint effort is particularly timely, as the automotive sector transitions toward electrification, automation, and other advanced technologies. Programs developed through this partnership will equip learners with validated skills in areas such as vehicle maintenance, electricity and electronics, electric vehicle systems, diagnostics, and advanced driver assistance systems. AVTECC’s stackable credentials will provide clear pathways to technical ability in the field, helping learners, employers, and educators align on what matters most — demonstrable skills.

“AVTECC’s mission has always been to bridge the gap between education and employment,” said David Macholz, AVTECC president and CEO. “Partnering with C-BEN allows us to deliver more robust, scalable, and learner-centered programs that not only educate but truly certify readiness for the complex technologies shaping the automotive world.”

The partnership’s first initiatives will include pilot implementations at select institutions, with a focus on aligning learning outcomes, employer expectations, and assessment strategies across the credentialing continuum. The long-term goal is a national model for competency-based automotive education, offering flexible, measurable, and transferable credentials for students and workers alike.

For more information, visit the C-BEN website here, or the AVTECC website here.