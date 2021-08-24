ARA "Strongly" Opposes Subaru's Stance on Alternative Parts

Aug. 24, 2021—The Automotive Recyclers Association (ARA) released a statement Monday “strongly” opposing Subaru’s recent position statement that the organization says “misleads" consumers.

“Auto manufacturers have become more aggressive in their efforts to force ROE-Recycled Original Equipment and aftermarket parts out of the market,” ARA Executive Director Sany Blalock said in a statement. “These statements and tactics stifle competition, greatly increase costs to consumers and in turn, can result in more repairable vehicles being considered uneconomical to repair.”

ARA President Scott Robertson said the organization is “alarmed,” by the decision, especially considering President Biden’s recent executive order which hoped to combat anti-competitive practices.

The ARA argued in its statement that Subaru recycled original equipment parts are the same parts specifically engineered by Subaru to provide maximum safety and optimal fit and functionality.