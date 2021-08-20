MENU

Subaru: No Alternative Parts

August 20, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Subaru Crosstrek

Aug. 20, 2021—Subaru has updated its position statement on the use of alternative parts saying it “does NOT approve of the use of recycled, salvaged, aftermarket, or recondition parts that may not be manufactured to the same specifications or tolerances as Subaru Genuine Parts.”

This update strengthens the language of a previous position statement in which it said the use of Subaru Genuine Parts would “help ensure the vehicle is restored back to its original pre-collision condition” and the use of non-OEM parts “could compromise occupant safety in a subsequent collision.”

“Subaru of America simply wants to be as clear as possible regarding its position on the proper repair of Subaru vehicles,” said Devin Wilcox, Subaru’s Collision Certification Manager regarding the need for the newly worded position statement.

This news was first reported by Repairer Driven News.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

