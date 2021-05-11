MENU

News

Rivian Offering Direct Insurance

May 11, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Rivian truck driving in the desert

May 11, 2021—Electric vehicle-maker Rivian is offering Rivian Insurance.

According to the OEM's website, Rivian Insurance is currently offered in 40 states and customers can bundle their home and other vehicles with their Rivian vehicle.

"Rivian Insurance integrates with our connected vehicle platform and suite of safety features to bring you tailored, data-driven coverage," the website says.

Through its Rivian Collision Centers and Rivian Service Centers, the OEM says it can ensure high-quality repairs. It also says a more efficient repair process can mean it offers lower premiums. Rivian Insurance is underwritten by a third-party company.

Elsewhere in the EV realm, Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently made news by tweeting about Tesla Insurance.


Image: Rivian

