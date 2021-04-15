MENU

News

More Tesla Collision Repair News

April 15, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
tesla

April 15, 2021—Tesla plans to streamline its in-house collision repair service with its car insurance program, Inside EVs reported. 

The company’s CEO, Elon Musk, replied to a customer tweet on Tuesday that praised Tesla’s mobile service saying, “Tesla is building up collision repair capability to help address the grief that you went through, but usually insurance companies make you go their 'approved' collision repair partners. Tesla Insurance will make it smooth sailing.”

As news broke about Tesla's in-house collision repair plans earlier this year, FenderBender spoke to Tesla-approved shops to get their reactions.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

