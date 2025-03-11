Limited Seating Left for AASP/NJ's NORTHEAST 2025

Classes are filling up for the educational component of AASP/NJ’s NORTHEAST 2025 Automotive Services Show set for March 14-16 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center (MEC) in Secaucus, New Jersey, according to a press release.

Sponsored once again by AirPro Diagnostics, the 2025 NORTHEAST educational slate features some of the industry’s most recognizable speakers addressing some of the most pressing issues automotive and collision repair professionals face daily.

The educational component of NORTHEAST will kick off on Friday, March 14 with a full-day workshop presented by Mike Anderson of Collision Advice and Craig Stevens of CCC Intelligent Solutions who will dive deep into “Unleashing the Power of CCC One.”

Other educational highlights set for Friday, March 14 include Society of Collision Repair Specialists Executive Director Aaron Schulenburg who will address how the SCRS blend study influenced the industry. Friday’s schedule also includes "Small Shops, Big Leaps: Leveraging Technology to Compete with Industry Giants" presented by Brian Evces and Joe O'Leary of AirPro Diagnostics, “How to Create and Achieve Your Post Shop Life” led by Laura Gay of Consolidation Coach, and Matt DiFrancesco of High Lift Financial and Chris Sobieski of Snap-On Equipment will present “The Importance of Wheel Alignment in ADAS Recalibration for Collision Centers.”

On Saturday, March 15, attendees can learn from Gerry Bonanni of Ford Motor Company & Bud Center of I-CAR during their I-CAR & Ford Collision Repair Workshop, "Repairing With Confidence"; and pick up “Estimating Tips & Tricks” from Ben Stephens of Matthew’s Auto Supplies. Moderated by Liz Stein (Certified Collision Group), an ADAS panel discussion featuring industry experts will weigh in on “Exploring ADAS Trends in 2025 and Beyond.” Dave Luehr (Elite Body Shop Solutions) will show attendees how to “REV UP Your Business.” OEM representatives and industry experts will take part in a panel discussion on “Driving the Future of Repairs” and Taylor Moss (OEC) will deliver “Using AI Tools to Support Your Collision Repair Operations.”

The NORTHEAST educational schedule will conclude on Sunday, March 16 with Anderson who will return to the classrooms to offer advice on how to “Stay Humble, Stay Hungry” followed by Jim Saeli (DRIVE) who will present “The Art of Leadership: Balancing People, Process & Profits.“

Each NORTHEAST educational session costs $35. Get a huge discount on a Full Access NORTHEAST Educational Pass for just $249. Returning for 2025, sign up for classes and bring a friend for FREE; NORTHEAST attendees who register for educational offerings have the option to add a “plus one” to that same class at no additional cost.

To register and learn more about NORTHEAST 2025 at aaspnjnortheast.com.

For more information about AASP/NJ, visit aaspnj.org.