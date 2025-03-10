  • Advertise
    NABC Recycled Rides Awards Alabama Mother With Vehicle

    March 10, 2025
    The presentation took place at the Joe Hudson collision center in Birmingham, Alabama.
    NABC
    67cee2ef76eefe9ab327763c Nabc 03

    On Thursday, February 27, an Alabama mother of two received a vehicle from the NABC Recycled Rides program along with car donor GEICO and collision repair partner Joe Hudson’s Collision Centers, according to a press release.

    The presentation took place at the Joe Hudson collision center in Birmingham, Alabama.

    NABC, GEICO and Joe Hudson’s presented a refurbished 2018 Kia Soul to Heather Johnson, a hardworking mother of two who is trying to do the best she can to get ahead in life. She has been a shelter client longer than usual due to several stubborn barriers in housing, one of which is transportation to job training and appointments.

    NABC
    NABC 01

    Johnson lives in Mobile and has become skilled at using Mobile's public transportation system and rideshares to get around, but the cost of ride shares can be expensive. Despite the challenges she has been facing, Johnson always has a smile on her face. Receiving this gift of a vehicle allows her to pursue potential job opportunities and obtain stable housing.
     
    Johnson was nominated by Family Promise of Coastal Alabama, whose mission is to provide temporary shelter, related services and nurturing support to families as they work to achieve and sustain independence.
     
    There are more than 250 Joe Hudson’s Collision Center locations in the Southeast, Midwest and Atlantic states, many of which have participated in NABC Recycled Rides® car donations over the years.
     
    GEICO is the largest donor of vehicles to the NABC Recycled Rides program, having supplied more than 1000 vehicles since 2007.
     
    NABC Recycled Rides is a unique program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the NABC Recycled Rides program in 2007, members of the National Auto Body Council® have donated more than 3,500 vehicles valued at some $51 million.
     
    Additional partners in the NABC Recycled Rides presentation included Advanced Remarketing Services, Cars for Charity, Copart, and Enterprise.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

