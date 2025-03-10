NABC Recycled Rides Awards Alabama Mother With Vehicle

On Thursday, February 27, an Alabama mother of two received a vehicle from the NABC Recycled Rides program along with car donor GEICO and collision repair partner Joe Hudson’s Collision Centers, according to a press release.

The presentation took place at the Joe Hudson collision center in Birmingham, Alabama.

NABC, GEICO and Joe Hudson’s presented a refurbished 2018 Kia Soul to Heather Johnson, a hardworking mother of two who is trying to do the best she can to get ahead in life. She has been a shelter client longer than usual due to several stubborn barriers in housing, one of which is transportation to job training and appointments.