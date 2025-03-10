  • Advertise
    ADAS Network Training Resource Platform Launches

    March 10, 2025
    ADAS Network offers a dynamic space where professionals can access “just-in-time” information and connect with a global community of experts.
    67cea066f91890f227243ac0 Pexelsgustavofring6720502

    ADAS Network, the next-generation platform for advanced driver assistance systems professionals, is set to officially launch on March 10.

    In response to the increasing demand for comprehensive training, support, and resources in the rapidly evolving ADAS industry, ADAS Network offers a dynamic space where professionals can access “just-in-time” information and connect with a global community of experts.

    ADAS technology and processes are diverse, complex, and continuously changing. Access to timely and accurate information can often be challenging, but ADAS Network aims to simplify this. Through its community-driven forum and dedicated support staff, ADAS Network allows professionals — from manufacturers and engineers to owners and technicians — to collaborate, share knowledge, and seek solutions in real-time.

    Key Features of ADAS Network:

    • Global Community-Driven Forum: A central hub for ADAS professionals to connect, share expertise, and seek support. With a focus on collaboration and networking, members can engage with a global community of like-minded individuals to stay up to date and find solutions to their most pressing challenges.
    • Premium Video Library: Understanding that professionals learn in different ways, ADAS Network features a continuously evolving library of premium videos. These include tech tips, step-by-step guides, and industry highlights designed to provide quick and effective video guidance for ADAS professionals looking to stay ahead of the curve.
    • Public Directory & Google Integration: ADAS Network members are part of a public directory, allowing consumers to search, discover, and rate services directly tied to Google and Google Maps. This powerful marketing feature benefits businesses of all sizes, providing enhanced visibility and the opportunity to connect with new customers.
    • Industry Updates & Expert Contributions: Stay informed with periodic industry updates and expert insights. ADAS Network will feature contributions from industry leaders, including news on current legislation, key events, and other essential information to ensure professionals have access to the latest developments for their continued success.
    • Upcoming webinars and roundtables: ADAS Network will be hosting webinars, roundtables, and affiliate projects in the near future, providing valuable opportunities for members to engage with industry experts and dive deeper into critical topics shaping the ADAS field.

    With the ADAS industry rapidly advancing, ADAS Network is committed to providing a platform that empowers professionals to stay informed, collaborate effectively, and thrive in an increasingly complex field. By joining ADAS Network, members become part of a global movement of ADAS professionals and business owners who are dedicated to continuous learning and growth.

    Stay tuned for upcoming webinars, roundtables, and affiliate projects, and be supported by an entire network of ADAS professionals.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

