MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0121Digital EditionOnline Edition

Looking Back at FenderBender Trend Stories from 2015

Where Family Values Meet Competitive Drive

Finding Your Next All-Star Leader

Rising to the Estimator’s Challenge

Snap Shop: Waconia 1Collision

Boggs: Take My Father’s Lead

Cropper: Ever Greater Expectations

Numbers: Who’s Tracking Their KPIs

AirPro Incorporating Software to ID ADAS Calibrations

Make the Most of Technicians' E-time

Rains: Being a Talent Magnet

Predictability Can be Found in Sales Forecasts

News

Ford Says it Will Lose Big Over Air Bag Recall

January 28, 2021
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS air bag ford recall safety Takata
dtryugh

Jan. 28, 2021—Ford will recall 3 million vehicles across North America due to defects in their air bags, which were manufactured by Takata. 

Takata air bags have been known to spew shrapnel upon deployment and are currently held responsible for 18 deaths in the U.S. The recall was made after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration denied the automaker's request to forgo the recall.

According to The Day, Ford filed a form with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission last week that estimated a loss of $610 million because of the recall. 

Related Articles

Ford, Mazda Recall 380K Pickups for Second Time Over Takata Air Bags

Ford, Mazda to Issue Air Bag Recall

Mazda Issues Recall Over Air Bag Concerns

You must login or register in order to post a comment.