Ford Says it Will Lose Big Over Air Bag Recall

Jan. 28, 2021—Ford will recall 3 million vehicles across North America due to defects in their air bags, which were manufactured by Takata.

Takata air bags have been known to spew shrapnel upon deployment and are currently held responsible for 18 deaths in the U.S. The recall was made after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration denied the automaker's request to forgo the recall.

According to The Day, Ford filed a form with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission last week that estimated a loss of $610 million because of the recall.