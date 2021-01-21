MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0121Digital EditionOnline Edition

Looking Back at FenderBender Trend Stories from 2015

Where Family Values Meet Competitive Drive

Finding Your Next All-Star Leader

Rising to the Estimator’s Challenge

Snap Shop: Waconia 1Collision

Boggs: Take My Father’s Lead

Cropper: Ever Greater Expectations

Numbers: Who’s Tracking Their KPIs

AirPro Incorporating Software to ID ADAS Calibrations

Make the Most of Technicians' E-time

Rains: Being a Talent Magnet

Predictability Can be Found in Sales Forecasts

News

Ford, Mazda to Issue Air Bag Recall

January 21, 2021
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS ford Mazda NHTSA recall Takata air bag
wert

Jan. 21, 2021—The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has rejected requests from Ford and Mazda to avoid recalling vehicles with life-threatening Takata air bags. 

Takata air bags have been responsible for the deaths of at least 27 vehicle passengers, 18 of which were in the U.S. With NHTSA's rejection, the automakers have 30 days to issue recalls of about 3 million vehicles, reports AutoBlog

The models to soon be under recall include: 2007-2011 Ford Rangers, 2006-2012 Ford Fusions, Lincoln Zephyrs and Lincoln MKZ, 2006-2011 Mercury Milans, 2007-2010 Ford Edge and Lincoln MKX, and 2007-2009 Mazda B-Series pickups. 

Related Articles

Ford, Mazda Recall 380K Pickups for Second Time Over Takata Air Bags

Mazda Issues Recall Over Air Bag Concerns

Kia Recalls 500K Vehicles Due to Air Bag Issue

You must login or register in order to post a comment.