Ford, Mazda to Issue Air Bag Recall

Jan. 21, 2021—The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has rejected requests from Ford and Mazda to avoid recalling vehicles with life-threatening Takata air bags.

Takata air bags have been responsible for the deaths of at least 27 vehicle passengers, 18 of which were in the U.S. With NHTSA's rejection, the automakers have 30 days to issue recalls of about 3 million vehicles, reports AutoBlog.

The models to soon be under recall include: 2007-2011 Ford Rangers, 2006-2012 Ford Fusions, Lincoln Zephyrs and Lincoln MKZ, 2006-2011 Mercury Milans, 2007-2010 Ford Edge and Lincoln MKX, and 2007-2009 Mazda B-Series pickups.