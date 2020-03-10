Pro-Care Collision Acquires Hodges Collision

March 10, 2020—ProCare Collision has acquired a Houston-based MSO with six locations. Hodges Collision has six locations in the Houston metro area.

With this acquisition, ProCare now has 41 shops in the state of Texas, 11 in the Houston market. ProCare Collision is I-Car Gold Class Certified and currently has shops throughout San Antonio, Austin, and Houston.

According to the Romans Industry white paper released recently, recent months have been rather busy for multiple-location operators throughout much of the industry.