Latest Romans Industry White Paper Released

January 14, 2020
Jan. 14, 2020—The Romans Group LLC this week released its annual white paper analyzing the North American collision repair marketplace. 

The 2018 Profile of the Evolving U.S. and Canada Collision Repair Marketplace analyzes the "complex intersection" the industry has reached, according to Vincent Romans, the founder of The Romans' Group. Uncertainty marks the current state of collision repair in multiple ways. 

Noteworthy takeaways from the report include the following: 

  • In 2018, the U.S. collision repair market grew 1.65 percent, year over year. 
  • 2018 marked in an increase in acquisitions from major consolidators like Caliber, Boyd-Gerber, Service King and ABRA. The year 2019 was rather busy for multiple-location operators, as revenue transferred via MLO acquisitions above $1.8 billion. 

The white paper also analyzes industry trends such private equity's buying increase, OEM certifications' growing popularity, the ongoing technician shortage, and advancing vehicle technology like ADAS and autonomous cars. 

The full white paper, the 13th annual report produced by The Romans Group, can be bought by emailing Mary Jane Kurowski of The Romans Group (maryjane@romans-group.com). 

 

 

 

