ASE Opens Applications for Chairman's Scholarship

Applications are being accepted for the ASE Chairman’s Scholarship through the end of March, according to a press release.

To qualify, applicants must be a graduating high school senior, have graduated from high school, or received a GED certificate; and must be enrolled, or planning to enroll, as a full-time student at a two- or four-year accredited college or university, or an ASE accredited post-secondary automotive, heavy duty, or collision repair program.

Awarded for the 2025-26 academic year, applications will be accepted on Automotive Aftermarket Scholarships Central until March 31.