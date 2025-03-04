  • Advertise
  • Awards
  • Magazines
  • Multi-Shop Operations (MSO)
  • Subscribe
  • 2024 Industry Survey Report
  • Make Your Voice Heard in the Reader's Choice Awards Survey
    1. Site Placement
    2. Latest News

    ASE Opens Applications for Chairman's Scholarship

    March 4, 2025
    Submissions will be accepted through March.
    67c69c28462cff2fbdec5e58 Pexelsolly3855223

    Applications are being accepted for the ASE Chairman’s Scholarship through the end of March, according to a press release.

    To qualify, applicants must be a graduating high school senior, have graduated from high school, or received a GED certificate; and must be enrolled, or planning to enroll, as a full-time student at a two- or four-year accredited college or university, or an ASE accredited post-secondary automotive, heavy duty, or collision repair program.

    Awarded for the 2025-26 academic year, applications will be accepted on Automotive Aftermarket Scholarships Central until March 31.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    ADAS Applications: What They Are & What They Do

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...

    Banking on Bigger Profits with a Heavy-Duty Truck Paint Booth

    The addition of a heavy-duty paint booth for oversized trucks & vehicles can open the door to new or expanded service opportunities.

    The Autel IA700: Advanced Modular ADAS is Here

    The Autel IA700 is a state-of-the-art and versatile wheel alignment pre-check and ADAS calibration system engineered for both in-shop and mobile applications...

    Boosting Your Shop's Bottom Line with an Extended Height Paint Booths

    Discover how the investment in an extended-height paint booth is a game-changer for most collision shops with this Free Guide.