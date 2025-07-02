New California Teardown Disclosure Requirements in Effect

New teardown requirements for automotive repair dealers are in effect as of July 1. These changes are part of the Bureau of Automotive Repair’s approved regulatory action to update Title 16 of the California Code sections 3303, 3352, and 3353.

The regulatory changes include:

Adds and amends definitions, including “teardown,” “third-party payor,” and “specific job”

Clarifies what must be included in a tear down estimate, such as time and cost to reassemble

Outlines requirements for preparing an estimate based on one provided by a third-party payor

Requires disclosure of third-party payor amounts on the estimate, or a notice if the amount is unknown

Requires towing service fees to be provided to the customer and authorized separately from the repair estimate

To view the final regulatory text and materials, visit BAR’s website here.

Updated Write It Right guide now available

BAR updated the Write It Right guide to help automotive repair dealers with the new requirements. The revised guide includes simple Q&As, updated definitions, and new sample estimates.

Find the updated guide here.

Learn more at the July 31 BAR Advisory Group meeting

BAR will provide an overview of the new tear down disclosure requirements at the BAR Advisory Group meeting on Thursday, July 31. Stakeholders and licensees are encouraged to attend in person or by teleconference.

Meeting details will be available by Monday, July 21. The meeting agenda and materials will be posted on the BAR website here.